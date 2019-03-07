What is the Purpose of the United States for Withdrawing Troops from Afghanistan?

Republicans submitted to the US Congress a bill designed to end hostilities in Afghanistan, which has been going on since 2001.

If the law is enacted, the United States must declare ... victory in Afghanistan and, within 45 days, develop a plan for the withdrawal of all US military personnel from that country within a year. This initiative is intended to lay the "foundation for political reconciliation to be carried out by the Afghans." It also provides for the annulment of the permission to use military force against terrorists of 2001, granted by the Congress to the president after the September 11 attacks. In other words, it is planned not only to withdraw all American military forces from Afghanistan, but also generally to leave it alone.

The draft law provides that the federal government will pay a cash allowance in the amount of $ 7.5 billion to more than 3 million military personnel (2.5 thousand each) participating in operations in Afghanistan during the year.

Do we need to applaud?

According to legislators, the endless war weakens the national security of the United States, leads to a rapid increase in public debt and creates new enemies. Republicans are convinced that the time has come to “declare victory”, which the Americans, they say, “long ago” achieved in Afghanistan, to return soldiers and military instructors home and in the future “first of all, take into account the needs of America”. Since 2001, over 2.3 thousand US troops have been killed in Afghanistan, and the whole operation has cost more than 2 trillion dollars.

Commenting on this bill, The National Interest writes with satisfaction that the US military has achieved its main goals. Bin Laden is dead. Al Qaeda has been crippled. The Department of Defense reported last June: "The threat of Al-Qaida to the United States, its allies and partners has diminished, and the few surviving key members of Al-Qaida are focused on their own survival."

Everything is good as ever. ” According to opinion polls, 61% of Americans support the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. The National Interest considers this reaction to be correct, and the arguments of its American critics - false. Otherwise, it turns out that "US troops should never leave any place where terrorists once appeared - or may appear in the future - because this is a recipe for war, not limited by geography and time."

Victory in Afghanistan?

The US military has been in Afghanistan since December 2001. At the peak of the campaign against “terror” in 2010–2013, the number of Western troops in this country exceeded 150 thousand people, their backbone were Americans. The main combat forces of the United States and NATO were withdrawn from Afghanistan in 2014. At present, the 14,000-strong mission of instructors and advisers of the alliance remains there, and the Americans still set the tone. However, government security forces are very poor at their tasks. Up to 60% of the territory of Afghanistan during the day and 85% at night, is controlled by the Taliban, "defeated" by the Americans and their allies. In Kabul, bloody terrorist attacks are constantly taking place.

The authorities of Kabul have difficulty even controlling their own capital, where loud and bloody attacks often occur. The Taliban, who are at war with ISIS, periodically seize the provincial capitals in order to show who is the boss in the country.

The United States is negotiating with the Taliban to end the war and have already announced the imminent reduction of approximately two hundred thousand troops deployed in Afghanistan over the next few months. As stated in his latest address to the country, US President Donald Trump, who from the very beginning wanted to withdraw the troops, "great nations do not lead endless wars." In the end, the reputation of American generals who have made their careers in Afghanistan, which will collapse when the Kabul regime quickly collapses after the departure of Western troops, can be sacrificed. US geopolitical interests are above all.

Where does the idea come from?

The decision to wind up the military presence of the United States and its allies in Afghanistan was announced after hesitation, resulting in an increase in the military contingent some time ago. This undoubtedly means that the United States gained confidence that a general fire in Afghanistan was ensured after their departure. And that it will certainly set fire to Central Asia. And it will have to extinguish Russia, China and Pakistan.

In order to deliver a maximum headache to Moscow and Beijing, the United States is now making vigorous efforts helping to strengthen the positions of ISIL in the northern, non-Pushtun areas of Afghanistan. The thugs left without work due to the intervention of Russia in Syria are delivered there by helicopters without any identification marks. The American special forces are releasing the ISIS commanders from the dungeons of the Taliban who want to rule Afghanistan and the Pashtun territories of Pakistan, but are not going to carry radical Islam to the north, destabilize and plunge the Central Asia into slaughter.

American aid is needed by ISIL to strengthen its base in northern Afghanistan and get close to Russia, sending millions of refugees from the former Soviet republics of Central Asia plunged into the millions of refugees, and also to establish a link with Islamic terrorists in Xinjiang, China .

The bill submitted to the US Congress is a signal that in this strategically important region it will soon jerk even more than in the Middle East. The second Russian base in Kyrgyzstan, the creation of which is now being discussed with Bishkek, is becoming extremely necessary in this regard.