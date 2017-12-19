According to the UN, more than a quarter of a billion people (258 million) today are migrants and do not live in the country in which they were born. Since 2000, their number has increased by 49 percent.

The main reasons for migration these days are wars and economic difficulties. Most migrants move from poor countries, often located closer to the equator, to the so-called "rich North".

If we look more closely at the problem, we can come to the following conclusion: migration is primarily provoked by the West. The United States and its NATO allies unleashed most of the armed conflicts in the world, and the economic policies of these countries, especially in the area of the former colonies, have led to their further impoverishment.

Migration processes primarily serve the interests of global capital, which is engaged in building a world government. Breaking away from their roots, people are more likely to perceive a new, global civilizational matrix.

Migrants and their misfortune are used by liberal lobbyists in order to remove the protective barriers of national states.

Showing unfortunate women and drowned children and appealing to emotions, they push bills that facilitate migration to a particular country. As a result, the local population is gradually replaced by visitors. The rich and educated inhabitants of the United States and Europe are being squeezed out by much less demanding Africans and Asians.

Such labor is cheaper, does not require special rights and is easily managed.

benefits.

Unlike most European countries and the United States, as migrants, Russia accepts people from its own civilization space. Natives of Moldova, Ukraine, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and other countries of the former Soviet Union are not completely aliens to the citizens of today's Russia.

The centuries of residence within the framework of one state have formed a certain matrix of relationships.

Russian and Kyrgyz understand each other much easier than the Swede and the Somali. Another important point is the migration policy of the Russian leadership. In contrast to European countries, Russia does not pay to visitors a big allowance, does not provide housing and medical insurance.

To survive in Moscow, St. Petersburg or other large cities, a migrant must work very hard.

And the work itself is the strongest integration factor.

The visitor must learn the language, take a number of cultural characteristics and put up with them, etc.

In any case, it is always worth remembering that migration is the weapon of our strategic opponents. We need to learn how to minimize this threat, and how to benefit from it.