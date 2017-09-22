Morgan Freeman’s propaganda

It is unlikely that the head of our state realizes that American liberals made him the main hero of the Hollywood blockbuster. Well-known American actor Morgan Freeman, apparently, has worked at the factory of dreams for a long time, and now presents a paranoid nonsense of screenwriters as a real story. The video with his attack on Russia and Vladimir Putin has spread all over the Internet.

“We are at war. Imagine this movie script: a former KGB spy, angry at the collapse of his motherland, plots a course for revenge. Taking advantage of the chaos, he works his way up through the ranks of a post-Soviet Russia, and become president. He establishes an authoritarian regime, then he sets his sights on his sworn enemy on the United States. And like the true KGB spy he is, he secretly uses cyber warfare to attack democracies around the world. Using social media to spread propaganda and false information, he convinces people in democratic societies to distrust their media, their political processes, even their neighbors. And he wins! Vladimir Putin is that spy.”

Further, the Hollywood actor who has already played the role of president of the United States in his career talks with a businesslike look about what and how Donald Trump should do. In fact, these are not just crazy ideas of an elderly black celebrity, but this is a signal to Trump from elites who rebelled against him: surrender and slander yourself. Confess to what you did not do.

Then he continues: We need our president to speak directly to us and tell us the truth. We need him to sit behind the desk in the Oval Office and say, “My fellow Americans, during this past election, we came under attack by the Russian government. I’ve called on Congress and our intelligence community to use every resource available to conduct a thorough investigation to determine exactly how this happened. The free world is counting on us for leadership. For 241 years, our democracy has been a shining example to the world of what we can all aspire to. And we owe it to the brave people who have fought and died to protect this great nation and save democracy.And we owe it to our future generations to continue the fight.”

At the end of the video, viewers are asked to visit the organization's website with a catchy name - The Committee to Investigate Russia. In fact, this resource collects all the news related to the scandal around the presidential election in the United States and fake interference of Russia. But the staff of this organization strikes the most: Hollywood director Rob Reiner, called for full-scale hostilities against Trump, the head of the national intelligence during Obama’s president James Clapper, a member of the International Affairs Council Max Booth and many others. In other words, an awful story about KGB agent Putin, threatening the United States, is being made by people from the elite of the intelligence community of the United States.

Moscow has already reacted on this attack.The Press Secretary for the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the Kremlin does not take seriously the video of Morgan Freeman calling on Americans to defend themselves against Russia that attacked the United States. According to Peskov, Freeman is a "victim of emotional exaltation."

In addition to "emotional instability," this PR action shows the seriousness of American elites who are not ready to simply abandon the topic of "Russian intervention". A lot of forces have been already put into the image of the "external enemy" so that it could be forgotten at once.