It is generally accepted that on July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence of the United States of America was adopted - all assembled, the president of the Second Continental Congress, John Hancock, and the secretary of the Continental Congress, Charles Thomson agreed to sign the document, and 13 colonies amicably freed from British oppression.

This is only partly true. First, this day was preceded by years of discussions and months of controversy. Not all delegates were ready for such a radical step. For total separation from the kingdom consistently upheld only Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, George Madison and Thomas Jefferson.

Secondly, in fact, the Declaration itself was not signed on July 4 - as an initial two months there was a collection of signatures and editing.

The most interesting is the status of the Declaration. Although on July 4, Americans traditionally gather together, drink beer and Coke and read out their declaration, legally this document is not part of the country's legislation.

Many believe that, if to celebrate, it is not July 4, but July 2 - at least, there are exact records of delegates who came to a decision to emancipate from Britain. It is important that on this day the Resolution of Independence of 12 colonies was adopted.

The Americans celebrate this day on a grand scale - with parades, fireworks and abundant food, as well as sports events and recreational activities, residents sing patriotic songs.

But it becomes a little sad when we talk about independence in the context of America. First, by becoming independent, the US itself deprived many sovereign states of their liberty. American military operations and interventions do not leave small states with the slightest chance of independence.

Secondly, in just a couple of centuries, America has managed to form the concept of an "exceptional nation" and a unipolar world.

And, third, did America itself receive Freedom, Equality and the Brotherhood? America itself is not free today.

Recall that the US Federal Reserve has a debt of about 20 trillion dollars.

That America is dependent on oil fluctuations and agreements with the OPEC countries. On the same issue, Washington learned to find a common language with Saudi Arabia.

That the US depends on China (although they do not like to admit it). The US consumer market no longer dominates the world - and in this sense Beijing is the fiercest competitor. In addition, both countries have mutual financial dependence.

That Americans need Israel to promote their interests in the Middle East.

That the US needs the European Union to control the sanctions policy and the deployment of its own military bases in Europe.

The United States needs many allies and satellites.

And the most interesting is that the US needs Russia. As in an ideological rival, which you can always blame for your own failures.

Is it still possible to talk about the independence of the state, which itself launched the gears of globalization and mutual dependence?